CONSIDER THIS: Drinking and driving

Hi. My name is Sgt. James Anderson with the Louisiana State Police, Troop D. As we participate in the tradition of traveling to see family and friends this holiday season, there is another holiday tradition we would like to see end - the increase in crashes we normally see this time of year.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, 698 fatalities were reported across Louisiana in 2015 - 46 percent of those deaths involved alcohol impairment and 59 percent involved unrestrained motorists. We can do better.

Throughout the holidays, Louisiana State Police is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies in our area to look for dangerous driving behaviors that lead to motor vehicle crashes, such as speeding, following too closely and distracted driving. Motorists can also expect to see an increase in DWI enforcement.

Please don't drive impaired or get in a vehicle with an impaired driver. Expect additional holiday traffic and allow yourself extra time to get to your destination. Be courteous. And remember, wearing a seatbelt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in the event of a crash.

Please do your part and don't wreck the holidays.

