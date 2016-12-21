Beauregard DA's makes final report - Senegal shooting justified

It's coming up on one year since Beauregard Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot Eric Senegal when they were executing a search warrant at his home in Ragley.

The district attorney has released his final report on why the investigation finds the shooting was justified.

On Jan. 4 of this year, Beauregard deputies descended on the home of Senegal to serve a search warrant after receiving information that Senegal may have been selling narcotics. The deputies had a "no-knock" search warrant after receiving information the suspect might be armed. But during the execution of that warrant, both Senegal and his dog were shot to death by deputies.

In response to KPLC's request for public records, District Attorney James Lestage has furnished us with his findings and copies of evidence including taped interviews with the deputies involved.

Deputies gave statements saying Senegal's dog charged through the door, hitting one deputy and knocking him backwards and that two other deputies saw Senegal with a pistol raised and pointed toward officers. Two deputies shot Senegal, who died at the scene.

Lestage's analysis of the evidence concludes that the actions of the deputies who discharged their weapons were justified. He writes, "Both were placed in imminent fear of death by the action of...Senegal while in the scope and course of their duty as law enforcement officers."

His report goes on to say, "When faced with deadly force to themselves and others, no reasonable person...would have acted differently."

Finally Lestage said, "The death of Eric Senegal was legally justified and no criminal responsibility can be found for Deputies Dale Sharp and Oscar Lopez as both were legally exercising their right of self defense."

The autospy report shows Senegal was shot three times and that one of the entrance wounds was on the right back. The report says the other two gunshots entered on the upper abdomen and right upper, outer thigh.

Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke does autopsies for Beauregard Parish and performed the Senegal autopsy.

Welke said the shot to the back was the third shot and likely happened as Senegal was falling from the first two shots.

The investigative file presented to the DA also finds, the gun in Senegal's possession was stolen and tests indicated use of various drugs including cocaine and marijuana.

A Beauregard Parish Grand Jury considered the case earlier this year and returned no indictments.

Attorney Derrick Kee represents the Senegal family and says they disagree with the conclusions of the investigation.

"Our clients are greatly disappointed and deeply disturbed by the findings related to the shootings death of Eric Senegal. In the coming days, the public will begin to discover that the investigation and the physical evidence are in direct conflict with the deputies' version of the story. We will be steadfast in our quest for the truth and pursue every available legal avenue to protect others from having their lives senselessly and needlessly taken in their homes by those who have sworn to serve and protect. "

Copyright 2016 KPLC All rights reserved