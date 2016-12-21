Shoplifting tends to increase during the holidays

It is said that one in 11 people shoplift on any given day of the year. Shoplifting is nothing new, but it does tend to increase during the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

But local businesses and law enforcement are working together to cut down on the "five finger discount" during this Christmas season.

Contrary to what you might think, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office responds to fewer cases of shoplifting around the holidays.

"I believe the increased law enforcement presence during the holidays does have an impact and probably acts as a deterrent somewhat to shoplifting," said Capt. Gene Pittman.

He said the robbery prevention program at the mall has been quite helpful.

"We have a group of reserves out there who are out there doing business hours at the mall patrolling the parking lot area the City of Lake Charles has their officers inside the mall," Pittman said.

The sheriff's office has increased patrol units around the area this time of year - making sure to check in on small businesses too- businesses like Plato's Closet on Ryan Street.

According to Lacey Buller, manager, they seem to have it covered.

"We haven't really had that many problems with shoplifting this year, thankfully, with all of our staff and employees," said Buller. "They're watching the floor constantly, always being aware. We have great camera systems to help us and our customers are very aware of things happening in the store. "If they see anything they let us know."

Buller urges customers if they see anything to say something to management because shoplifting can really hurt a business.

"With us being a small business too, it's very important for us to (control) shoplifting because it's a big deal to us. Just think about it if it was your money, would you want someone to take your stuff?"

Pittman urges small businesses to stay vigilant.

"Be aware of your surroundings; be aware of what's going on in your business; be aware of who's coming in and out of the door, and (be aware) of any suspicious activities that would be out-of-the-ordinary for a normal shopper at your business," said Pittman.

