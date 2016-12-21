Moss Bluff community unites to make a 14-year-old's Christmas wish come true

It's a story that embodies the spirit of Christmas.

Thanks to a social media post, the Larocca family in Moss Bluff now has Christmas lights.

This was the only wish Lori Larocca's 14-year-old daughter, Charleigh, had for Christmas.

"This is amazing," said Larocca after watching volunteers donate their time and efforts to put up Christmas lights in the family's front yard. "Really, I can't even begin to tell you how much this means to us and I am sure many think, 'Oh, Christmas lights' but this is huge - this is huge for Charleigh, huge for my little girl."

Larocca's husband lives with cervical dystonia and her daughter was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease - both suffer chronic pain as a result. This makes it difficult to do everyday tasks - and the medical bills were taking a toll on the family's finances.

"This year was going to be a really, really hard Christmas," Larocca said. "None of Charleigh's bills are covered under insurance and so it was going to be a really hard year financially."

Nonetheless, Larocca wanted to surprise her daughter with Christmas lights. She reached out to the Moss Bluff community via the Facebook page Citizens of Moss Bluff ~ Be Informed! and asked if anyone in the area would be willing to put up Christmas lights for a fee. But she never imagined the response she would receive.



"We are overwhelmed; there are no words; today is the first day I've met any of these people," Larocca said.

The group was led by volunteer Dusty Coleman, a small-business owner in Moss Bluff who saw the post and felt inclined to do something.

"She's not asking for no handout; she did not ask for anything except for somebody to put the lights up and I didn't feel like it was her duty to have to pay to put lights up," Coleman said.

Another volunteer, Justin Gremillion, spent his birthday putting up lights.

Well, I saw the ad on Facebook and I figured it's my birthday today so I wanted to go out and do something, help somebody, and pay it forward to the community. So I messaged them and got some stuff going; came out here and put some lights up," Gremillion said.



This small deed from the volunteers has left a big impact on this Moss Bluff family.



"This is all I've wanted for Christmas," said Charleigh."And all these people came out and did it for free because we didn't have any."

"I really, really hope they understand that this is not just putting Christmas lights up; this is making our dream come true and for a very, very sick little girl - that means a lot and as for mom, thank you more than you will ever know," Larocca said.

The Larocca family said they're proud to be a part of the Moss Bluff community and they are forever grateful to their neighbors.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.