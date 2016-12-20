McNeese's comeback effort falls short in 71-65 loss to Pitt

McNeese women’s basketball put up a valiant effort despite falling 71-65 to Pittsburgh here Tuesday evening on the final day of the Inaugural Patrick Harrington Classic.



McNeese nearly pulled off the victory despite trailing by as many as nine points with 56 seconds to play. McNeese got to the free throw line several times in the last minute and cut the lead to four points when Caitlin Davis made the first of two free throws and Mercedes Rogers got fouled on the put back after the made layup. Rogers made the free throw to cut the lead to 68-64 with 36 seconds. The Cowgirls attempted to press full court but had to foul in order to get the ball back. Pitt ended the game making three of four attempts to seal the victory.



Seniors Victoria Rachal and Amber Donnes led the Cowgirls (5-6) in scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively while Mercedes Rogers grabbed a game high eight rebounds.



Once again the Cowgirls couldn’t match up with the taller Pitt team that connected on 21 of 28 free throws but unlike yesterday against Alabama, the Cowgirls out-rebounded the Panthers by 37-36.



McNeese started off slow for the second straight game and Pitt got off to a fast start by taking a 10-0 lead by making its first five shots of the game. The Cowgirls struggled in the first quarter from the field and trailed by as many as 12 points. McNeese cut the lead to eight (21-13) by scoring six of the last eight points of the quarter.



The Cowgirls picked up their defensive intensity in the second half and held the Panthers to 3 of 16 from the field. McNeese went on a 7-2 run midway through the quarter to cut the lead to three points (23-20) following a jumper in the lane by Donnes and a layup by Caitlin Davis.



McNeese got as close as one point (45-44) late in the third quarter following three straight baskets by Dede Sheppard and a three-pointer by Donnes. The Cowgirls tailed 49-46 after the third quarter.



The Cowgirls will break for Christmas and will return to action on December 31 when they will travel to Natchitoches for its Southland Conference opener at Northwestern State.

