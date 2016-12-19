LSU holds off late Charleston rally, 75-65

By BRYAN LAZARE

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Duop Reath matched his season-high with 23 points and LSU scored the last 10 points to defeat College of Charleston 75-65 on Monday night for its fourth-straight win.

The Cougars, who trailed by 13 points five minutes into the second half, tied the score at 65-65 on a basket by Joe Chealey with 1:48 remaining. Charleston missed its last four shots while the Tigers scored on their final five possessions.

Brandon Sampson made a pair of field goals and Craig Victor hit four consecutive foul shots in the final 90 seconds for LSU (8-2). The Tigers' other points came on a field goal by Jalyn Patterson.

Sampson finished with 20 points, while Victor had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field for the fifth time this season.

Chealey had 23 points for the Cougars (8-4), whose five-game winning streak ended. Jarrell Brantley added 11 points.

