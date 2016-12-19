McNeese State beats Tulane 70-63, stops 4-game losing skid

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Stephen Ugochukwu scored 19 points and pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds as McNeese State held off Tulane for a 70-63 win on Monday night to stop a four-game losing skid.

Ugochukwu also had two blocks and two steals as the Cowboys picked up their first road win this season after dropping four straight.

Jarren Greenwood added 14 points and Howard Thomas chipped in 10 for McNeese State (3-7).

The Cowboys had a 36-30 advantage at the half, and pushed that to 56-44 midway of the second period. Tulane's Cameron Reynolds and Melvin Frazier drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to close to 66-61 with 19 seconds remaining. Greenwood made four straight free throws to secure the win.

McNeese State hit 27 of 58 from the field while limiting Tulane (3-8) to 19-of-52 shooting (36.5 percent).

Melvin Frazier made 9 of 10 free throws to total 21 points and Ryan Smith added 14 for the Green Wave.

