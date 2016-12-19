Police: Pedestrian hit at Broad Street and Sixth Avenue intersection in 'stable' condition

A pedestrian who was hit near the intersection of Broad Street and Sixth Avenue early Sunday is recovering from her injuries, authorities said,

The Lake Charles Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 2 a.m.

"The pedestrian had stopped the vehicle she was driving in the middle of the roadway for unknown reasons. When she got out of her vehicle, another vehicle struck her," said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, police spokesman. "The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to an out-of-town hospital."

As of Monday morning, she was listed in stable condition.

The driver that struck the pedestrian submitted to a blood alcohol test, Kirkum said. No citations have been issued as of yet, but the investigation continues.

