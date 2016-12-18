W. McNeese Street fast-food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 3:32 a.m. Sunday at the Burger King on W. McNeese Street.

A man went to the drive-up window, took out a weapon and demanded entry, said Lt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Once inside, the suspect struck the employee with the gun and demanded money. The employees complied with the robber's commands.

The suspect is described to be a black male, approximately 5-foot-6 tall, with a slender build, Kirkum said. His face was covered.

The man fled the scene in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

