UPDATE: Sulphur police release name of pedestrian hit, killed on I-10

The Sulphur Police Department has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed early Sunday morning on I-10 eastbound near Sulphur.

Brandy Marie Cook, 34, of Lake Charles, was hit around 1:30 a.m. after she exited her vehicle and walked into the roadway, said Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats.

Cook was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police continue their search for the 18-wheeler who hit her and did not stop. Coats said the 18-wheeler has a red-and-white or dark-colored cab and a sleeper and it was pulling a white box cargo trailer and may have damage to the front center or right front.

Coats asked anyone with information to contact the Sulphur Police Department at 337-527-4550.

The accident was the second vehicle-pedestrian fatality in Sulphur this year, police said.

