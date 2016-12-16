Consider This: Light and Hope

Recently, Britney Glaser was recognized with two heartwarming accolades.

Britney was recognized as a “Louisiana Angel”, a statewide award by the Louisiana Institute of Children in Families. The next morning, the Family and Youth Counseling Agency of Southwest Louisiana named her a Pinnacle of Light and Hope. Both awards recognized Britney’s work with foster children and adoption.

Britney says she hopes the awards will help her have a bigger impact for children.

Britney and Matt’s family became even more complete with the adoption of their son James on December 2.

She’s certainly both “talked the talk” and “walked the walk."

But there are more children who need their forever home, some available right now, right here, in Southwest Louisiana. You can find out more at the Department of Children & Family Services Foster Care & Adoption Orientation this Monday at 6 p.m.

If you go to the orientation and decide to adopt because you know there are children who need you – my hat is off to you. But even more important, in my opinion, are the people who do so not because they think they should, but because they want to; because they desperately want to be a parent to a child, or to an additional child.

Adoptive mothers will tell you that an adopted child is one who grew in their heart, rather than below it.

For me, adoption made my family, and my heart, complete. Since that day, I have continually thanked God for this amazing gift. If you have that spot in your heart that you know should be filled with a child, I encourage you to go to the orientation this Monday, to see if this is the right path for you.

