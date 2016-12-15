Sports Person of the Week - Bailey Hardy

For the last decade, the Hardy brothers have been an influential part of St. Louis Catholic basketball.

"It's just tradition, you grow up and all your brothers played," said Bailey, a junior guard for the Saints. "I came here and watched Kevin play and then watched P.J. play. I always just try and do what they did."

Bailey is the youngest of three brothers-- Kevin, P.J. and Bailey.

And with that title, comes sibling competition.

"I always tried to beat my older brothers in everything that I've done," said Bailey. "Video games, football or basketball."

For Bailey, this year has been different than any other. With Kevin overseas playing professionally and P.J. playing for the Ragin Cajuns, Bailey now has the house to himself.

"I just go home and it's just me now. I don't like it, it's almost too quiet now."

Despite the distance however, the brothers have remained close.

"After every game I go home and text my brothers to see how they did. They also check on how I did and always try to give out pointers and tips."

But with the last name Hardy, comes the shadow of following in your brothers' footsteps.

"Last year I could just fit in my little role and feed off my older brother and Kelvin [Henry] and let them score all the points."

Now that role has been passed on to Bailey to lead and facilitate the Saints offense.

"[P.J.] did a great job in terms of tutoring and helping Bailey," said St. Louis head coach Rick LeBato. "[Bailey] got to watch P.J. and P.J. did the same with Kevin. Each guy did a great job of helping out and being a mentor."

And with Bailey taking over P.J.'s spot, comes with plenty advice from his older brother.

"Listen to coach LeBato as much as you can," said P.J. to Bailey, "he's almost never wrong."

The youngest Hardy brother still has two more years to perfect his craft before graduation. After that, the goal is clear.

"My dream is to get to UL Lafayette and meet P.J. That's the number one goal right now. It would be something special, two brothers at UL Lafayette. I would love it.

