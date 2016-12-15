Public invited to review flood maps for Beauregard parish

Local, state and FEMA officials have teamed up to produce new flood maps for Beauregard Parish and the public is invited to review them.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to view the maps for a better understanding of their flood risks.

Here are several ways of reviewing the flood maps:

Visit your local parish or community floodplain administrator’s office

View the Beauregard parish preliminary flood map http://maps.riskmap6.com/LA/Beauregard/

Use the live chat service about flood maps go.usa.gov/r6C and click on the “Live Chat” icon

Contact a FEMA Map Specialist at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627) or email FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.

Residents and business owners may appeal or comment on the preliminary flood maps so they can make informed decisions about building plans and flood insurance.

The deadline to review the flood maps is Feb. 13, 2017.

