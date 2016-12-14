LHSAA approves 2017-2019 classes and districts

The LHSAA approved changes to their districts on Wednesday. Southwest Louisiana was heavily affected in each class with five teams changing classification. Click here for the new districts. Below are the new districts and divisions for Southwest Louisiana teams.

Click here for new divisions in golf, soccer, swimming, volleyball and wrestling.

CLASS 5A - DISTRICT 3

1. Acadiana

2. Barbe

3. Comeaux

4. Sam Houston

5. LaGrange +

6. Lafayette

7. New Iberia

8. Sulphur

+ Elected to play up in class

Moves into class

CLASS 4A - DISTRICT 3

1. Buckeye

2. DeRidder

3. Grant *

4. Leesville

5. Tioga *

* New 4A district

Moves into class

CLASS 3A - DISTRICT 4

1. Iowa

2. Jennings

3. Lake Charles College Prep

4. South Beauregard

5. St. Louis

6. Washington-Marion

7. Westlake

Moves into class

CLASS 3A - DISTRICT 5

1. Church Point

2. Eunice

3. Crowley

4. Iota *

5. Mamou

6. Northwest

7. Pine Prairie

8. Port Barre

* New 3A district

Moves into class

CLASS 2A - DISTRICT 5

1. DeQuincy *

2. East Beauregard

3. Oakdale *

4. Pickering *

5. Rosepine *

6. Vinton *

* New 2A district

Moves into class

CLASS 2A - DISTRICT 6

1. Kinder *

2. Lake Arthur *

3. Notre Dame *

4. Ville Platte

5. Welsh *

* New 2A district

Moves into class

CLASS 1A - DISTRICT 4

1. Basile *

2. Elton

3. Grand Lake

4. Hamilton Christian

5. Merryville

6. Oberlin

7. South Cameron

8. St. Edmund *

* New 1A district

CLASS B - DISTRICT 4

1. Anacoco

2. Elizabeth

3. Fairview

4. Hicks

5. Hornbeck

6. Pitkin

Moves into class

CLASS B - DISTRICT 6

1. Bell City

2. Episcopal of Acadiana

3. Hathaway

4. Lacassine

5. Midland

CLASS C - DISTRICT 3

1. Ebarb

2. Evans

3. Pleasant Hill

4. Simpson

CLASS C - DISTRICT 6

1. Plainview

2. Reeves

3. St. Joseph’s, Plaucheville

CLASS C - DISTRICT 7

1. Hackberry

2. Johnson Bayou

3. Northside Christian

4. Singer

5. Starks

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.