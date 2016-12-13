TRAFFIC: Eastbound I-10 and 210 heavily congested from Sulphur to Lake Charles

Drivers traveling from Sulphur to Lake Charles are currently experiencing heavy delays.

I-10 and 210 eastbound are both backed up from the Cities Service exit in Sulphur to each roadway's respective bridges.

To see the latest traffic around Southwest Louisiana through our SkyCam network, click HERE.

For a list of ongoing construction projects and road closures, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.