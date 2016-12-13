McNeese's James Tabary up for Hero Sports' FCS Newcomer of the Year

After a remarkable 2016 season that saw James Tabary set nearly every season-single passing record for McNeese, the honors keep coming.
Hero Sports has named Tabary one of 10 finalists for the award and are allowing fans to vote on who should win.
Vote up to once per day until the poll closes Friday at 2:00 p.m.
Vote here.
Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.