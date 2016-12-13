McNeese's James Tabary up for Hero Sports' FCS Newcomer of the Year

After a remarkable 2016 season that saw James Tabary set nearly every season-single passing record for McNeese, the honors keep coming.

Hero Sports has named Tabary one of 10 finalists for the award and are allowing fans to vote on who should win.

