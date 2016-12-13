WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Community Christmas update

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Lake Charles man will spend 30 years in prison for 2014 beating death of this girlfriend.

Jennings police face accusations of misconduct after a weekend arrest was caught on camera. Hear what department leaders have to say.

An arrest made in the death of a 17-year-old female who was killed in a shooting on Rena Street in Lake Charles.

And many southwest Louisiana families will be able to have a special Christmas thanks to the generosity of the community. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will give an update on our KPLC's Community Christmas and The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

In weather, dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for all of Southwest Louisiana. Tuesday will be much like Monday with afternoon highs likely reaching the mid 70s under cloudy skies. Scattered showers will remain a possibility through the day until a cold front pushes through Southwest Louisiana late in the afternoon or early evening. Meteorologist Ben Terry will the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

