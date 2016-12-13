New Port customers already doubling its business

One of the newest customers at the Port of Lake Charles is already doubling it's business there.

Southern Ionics is a chemical manufacturer based in Mississippi. Earlier this year, it leased a building at the port. Now it's doubling its space at the port by leasing a second building, which will house a chemical drying operation.

Next year, Southern Ionics expects to move 200,000 tons of aluminum materials through Lake Charles.

"Lake Charles has centered out business. It is a wonderful place to do business. The people at the Port have been marvelous to work with. We want to be a good partner and steward," said Neil Dabbs of Southern Ionics.

The Port of Lake Charles is officially in it's new headquarters, cutting the ribbon on Monday on this 24,000 square foot, $8 million building. Commissioners said it's filled with modern electronics making it easy to give presentations on TV screens and via the internet.

