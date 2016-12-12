Perris Jones

Happy birthday to all of our Sunrise birthdays.More >>
The Beauregard/Vernon Community Pregnancy Center is having its annual prayer rally for Sanctity of Life Sunday on Sunday, January 21 at 2:00 P.M. on the Beauregard Parish Courthouse steps.
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for Jan. 18
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Jamey Lebleu Stelly, 40, Sulphur: Drug possession. Melissa Lasha Aguillard, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Thomas Lane Meyer, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Tucker Forrest, 54, Morgan City, LA: Federal detainer. Eric L. Martinez, 35, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender, out-of-state detainer, violation of stop and yield signs, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements. Isaias Hernandez V...
Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is on Sunday, January 21 and there are events across the state, as well as here in Southwest Louisiana to commemorate the day.
