Perris Jones - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Perris Jones

Perris Jones joined KPLC in June 2016 as a producer and started reporting for the station in October 2016.

He comes from Tallahassee, Fla., where he graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

During his time at Florida A&M, Perris was an intern for WTXL ABC 27, in Tallahassee. He also was a radio personality for the campus radio station, 90.5 The Flava Station, on which he hosted three weekly radio shows.

Perris was selected as a student scholarship recipient for the 2015 NAB/RAB Radio Show Conference in Atlanta, Ga. where he had the chance to network with executives from some of the top broadcasting companies.

Perris grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., and has had a lifetime passion for journalism. 

