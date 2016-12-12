McNeese women's hoops conclude road swing at ULM Tuesday

McNeese women’s basketball, coming off a 74-70 road loss at Texas Christian on Sunday, will look to conclude its three day road trip with a victory with a 6 p.m. game at Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night.



McNeese (4-4) who has lost its last three games, will be looking for its first road win of the season. The Cowgirls have two players averaging in double figures with senior Victoria Rachal leading the way with 11.1 ppg. Rachal will look to get back on track after being held scoreless at TCU. Junior Mercedes Rogers is averaging 10.3 ppg. and leads the team with 9.5 rpg. Rogers is coming off her second straight double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against TCU.



Freshmen Caitlin Davis and Mady Brasseaux have stepped up in recent games. Davis is coming off a season high 14 points against TCU and is averaging 9.1 ppg. and 3.3 assist per game. Brasseaux is averaging 7.0 ppg. and is coming off a 12-point performance that saw her can four 3-pointers.



As a team, the Cowgirls rank seventh in the nation in rebounds (47.8) and third in offensive rebounds (19.0). Junior Frederica Haywood ranks 23rd in offensive rebounds, moved into seventh place in McNeese career rebounds with 583.



UL-Monroe (2-6) leads the all-time series 41-26 over McNeese. The Warhawks will also be looking to snap a three game losing streak after falling 97-40 at Ole Miss last Saturday.



The Warhawks have two players averaging in double figures in Gabriella Cortez (12.3 ppg.), and Andreanna Jackson (10.7 ppg.). Stephanie Ratliff leads ULM with 10.4 rpg.