Cyclist hit by vehicle at intersection of Beglis and Napoleon - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cyclist hit by vehicle at intersection of Beglis and Napoleon

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A bicyclist has been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Beglis Parkway and E. Napoleon Street, according to Sulphur police.

Sulphur Police Department spokesman Mel Estess said the man has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly