Copy-WATCH LIVE: President-elect Trump scheduled to attend Get-Out-the-Vote rally in Baton Rouge

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Baton Rouge as part of the Get-Out-the-Vote rally for Louisiana Republicans candidates ahead of Saturday's elections.

The event is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 9 at 11:25 a.m. at the Dow Chemical Hanger, 3259 Harriet Quimby Ave.The visit will happen just one day before voters go to the polls in the US Senate election in the bayou state. Louisiana’s election is the last in the country for the Senate.

The Secret Service will be affecting some streets around the airport for the president-elect's visit. Airport officials said those needing to fly out of Baton Rouge or are meeting someone flying in should arrive at the airport an hour early or maybe more.

The invited officials include: Treasurer John Kennedy, Senator David Vitter, Senator Bill Cassidy, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Charles Boustany, Congressman John Fleming, Congressman Garret Graves, State Senator Bodi White and Louisiana GOP Chairman Roger Villere.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was in New Orleans last weekend to stump for candidate John Kennedy. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted out his support for Kennedy on Saturday.

State Treasurer John Kennedy is my choice for US Senator from Louisiana. Early voting today; election next Saturday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016

If the visit goes on as planned, this will be Trump’s third visit to the Capital City this year. Back in February, he campaigned at the River Center, generating a record-breaking crowd.

He also toured the flood zone after August’s historic flood.

