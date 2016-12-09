WATCH LIVE: President-elect Trump scheduled to attend Get-Out-th - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Copy-WATCH LIVE: President-elect Trump scheduled to attend Get-Out-the-Vote rally in Baton Rouge

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On a mobile device? Click the link to watch the video

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Baton Rouge as part of the Get-Out-the-Vote rally for Louisiana Republicans candidates ahead of Saturday's elections.

The event is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 9 at 11:25 a.m. at the Dow Chemical Hanger, 3259 Harriet Quimby Ave.The visit will happen just one day before voters go to the polls in the US Senate election in the bayou state. Louisiana’s election is the last in the country for the Senate.

The Secret Service will be affecting some streets around the airport for the president-elect's visit. Airport officials said those needing to fly out of Baton Rouge or are meeting someone flying in should arrive at the airport an hour early or maybe more.

WAFB will stream the visit live online and our WAFB News app.

The invited officials include: Treasurer John Kennedy, Senator David Vitter, Senator Bill Cassidy, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Congressman Ralph Abraham, Congressman Charles Boustany, Congressman John Fleming, Congressman Garret Graves, State Senator Bodi White and Louisiana GOP Chairman Roger Villere.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence was in New Orleans last weekend to stump for candidate John Kennedy. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted out his support for Kennedy on Saturday.

If the visit goes on as planned, this will be Trump’s third visit to the Capital City this year. Back in February, he campaigned at the River Center, generating a record-breaking crowd.

RELATED: Donald Trump brings record crowd to Baton Rouge River Center

He also toured the flood zone after August’s historic flood.

Copyright WAFB 2016. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Jury questions reveal apparent Karey defense

    Jury questions reveal apparent Karey defense

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:36:24 GMT

    the man accused of gunning down a pastor in front of his congregation in 2013 is claiming self-defense.                 justifiable homicide and self defense of another, were also brought up by Woodrow Karey's  attorneys during jury selection.                 Theresa Schmidt reports at last word, eleven made it through the first r...

    More >>

    the man accused of gunning down a pastor in front of his congregation in 2013 is claiming self-defense.                 justifiable homicide and self defense of another, were also brought up by Woodrow Karey's  attorneys during jury selection.                 Theresa Schmidt reports at last word, eleven made it through the first r...

    More >>

  • Louisiana senator withdraws bill lowering drinking age

    Louisiana senator withdraws bill lowering drinking age

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:20:01 GMT
    Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, on Tuesday withdrew his bill to let 19- and 20-year-olds drink alcohol if they obtained a state certificate. (Sarah Gamard/LSU Manship School News Service)Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, on Tuesday withdrew his bill to let 19- and 20-year-olds drink alcohol if they obtained a state certificate. (Sarah Gamard/LSU Manship School News Service)

             Sen. Eric Leaflet on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...

    More >>

             Sen. Eric Leaflet on Tuesday withdrew one of the most talked-about bills of the legislative session--his proposal to allow 19- and 20year-olds to drink legally--amid fears that the state could lose federal highway funds. LaFleur, a Democrat from Ville Platte, said he thought his bill, which would have required parental consent and alcohol education courses, would have led to more responsible drinking. But state officials and other lawmakers said the...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely tonight, some could be strong to severe

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely tonight, some could be strong to severe

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:06:46 GMT
    First Alert Weather Day tonightFirst Alert Weather Day tonight

    The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours.  The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.  The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>

    The 7 Stormteam has declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight due to the potential of strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight hours.  The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.  The storms will be most likely between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly