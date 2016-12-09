Sulphur business helps woman in need

Mary Cormier has been waiting for something some may take for granted, a new roof for her house.

"I had been praying for a long time to get it repaired and I couldn't do it." said Cormier.

Dr. Emma Dicarlo, a neighbor, nominated her for a special roof giveaway through Reed's Metals.

"I walked past her house and I see the tarp has been up there for years now," said Dicarlo. "I figured she might be all alone and she might not have any help. Reed's Metals is nice enough to get people the opportunity to nominate somebody; we need to take advantage of it."

Denise Lowery works for Dicarlo and couldn't have been happier finding out that Cormier was selected.

"We yelled and screamed and jumped up and down." said Lowery.

This is Reed's Metals second year giving away a free roof to a resident in need.

"One of our core values is giving back and helping people," said Nilah Reed, office manager. "The criteria was to nominate someone that was truly in need - someone that is willing but not able to help themselves."

There were more than 350 online applications for the nominations, but only one is selected.

When Cormier found out she won, she was quite surprised.

