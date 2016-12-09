CONSIDER THIS: Community Christmas

Does this cold weather snap have you in the Christmas spirit yet?

Well even if it doesn’t, a great way to start feeling the joys of the season is to brighten someone else’s day. You can make Christmas special for a family in need with a donation to KPLC’s Community Christmas. You have until Sunday to make a food or toy donation to this year’s drive.

And while anything is helpful and appreciated, a great way to feel personally connected is to pick up a name from the Angel Tree and shop for a specific person. Just drop by the Capital One tower, or the mall, and take one of these tags. There is a child’s first name, age and gender, and suggestions from their gift wish list.

When you’ve made your purchase, simply drop it in any of our collection boxes at Market Basket, Kroger, Wal-Mart, or Capital One. Knowing that you are making a child’s life a little brighter seems to me like a wonderful way to embrace the spirit of Christmas. I hope you’ll join me in donating to KPLC’s Community Christmas this year.

