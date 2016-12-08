Sports Person of the Week - Bailey Wilson

There is something to knowing just what your team needs to hear at critical moments. For Barbe, guard Bailey Wilson is that voice.

"It means a lot that [my teammates] are willing to look up to me and come to me for questions," said Wilson, "and I know that my hard work is paying off and I can be an example."

Her presence has helped Barbe transform it's image. In over 30 years prior to 2015, the Lady Bucs had never won a playoff game. Now, Barbe is off to another 9-0 start and is the top-ranked team in class 5A.

"It's very exciting, especially since I was here when we were struggling my freshman year," said Wilson. "We never really made to the playoffs for two years, and last year we had a good jump and we started making history. It's exciting to continue doing that."

"[Wilson] just believed from the get go when she was a freshman, and her work ethic-- it's contagious. She brings it every day to practice and if you correct her and coach her, it's an instant change," said Barbe coach Kelly Durio. "Her defensive mentality is that, 'hey, I'm going to do whatever it takes to make this team better.'"

"Bailey, she is a leader and she works hard and she talks all the time," Barbe forward KoKo Daniels said. "She keeps me up and I'm a leader with her. We help each other out and help the team out. Anyone can come up and talk to us about anything or any questions they have about the game or in practice."

But Barbe isn't just a one-horse show. Four starters returned from its quarterfinal team; Bailey Wilson, Ashlyn Poole, Brandi Williams and McNeese signee KoKo Daniels.

"I think we are all selfless players and we all want to see each other shine. I think that helped us a lot on the court," said Daniels. "You don't have anyone out there that says, 'oh I have to get this amount of points, or this amount of assists or rebounds.' We do well because we want to prosper as a team instead of prospering as individuals."

"The four returning from last year, they all bring something different. I think that is the Challenge for teams against us, is defending us," Durio said. "It's just been impressive to me, that they all have a different role and they are just selfless. If they were selfish, I don't think we would have the success that we've been having."

The Bucs can now surpass their 12-0 start from a season ago with just four more victories. With Wilson and company in tow, Barbe has begun to embrace its role as a favorite.

"We cherish the reputation that we have built and we remind our self every single day that it's not just going to stay there just because of who we are," said Daniels. "We know every single game will be a fight. Every single loose ball and every single rebound, we have to go out and get it to be at the championship game in Hammond."

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.