WATCH LIVE: Pearl Harbor 75th anniversary commemoration ceremony

More than 4,000 people, including hundreds of Pearl Harbor survivors, World War II veterans and their families, are gathering today to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in a solemn ceremony aimed at honoring the legacy of those who served and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The gathering, which includes a moment of silence and wreath presentations is coinciding with the exact moments on Dec. 7, 1941, that Japanese warplanes bombarded naval ships in Pearl Harbor and targeted other military installations on Oahu.

