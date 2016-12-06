I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game announced

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced a new high school football all-star game called the I-10 Bowl. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Jennings.

The inaugural game will be played at Sulphur High School on Saturday, December 17, at 2 P.M. The host site will rotate between Lafayette and Lake Charles each year. Freddie Harrison of Washington Marion High School is coordinating the Lake Charles team.

Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there. Over 70 players names were submitted for the roster.

Barbe led the way with five players on the active roster, followed closely by Iowa, LaGrange and Sulphur with four. South Beauregard and Washington-Marion each have three players in the game, while DeQuincy and Kinder have a pair of players active.



Lake Charles' I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters

Quarterback

Gavin Nettles, Barbe

Byron Walker, Sulphur

Will Smith, DeQuincy



Running Back

J'Cobi Skinner, Sulphur

Kirkland Banks, Barbe

Travis Etienne, Jennings

Taylor Johnson, Kinder

*Alternates: Joseph Figueroa (Iowa); Kaleb Buck (DeQuincy)



Wide Receiver

Nate Briscoe, Barbe

Devin Jack, LaGrange

Tylin Warden, South Beauregard

Andre Sam, Iowa

*Alternates: Terrance Holmes (Oakdale)



Offensive Line

Aaren LeMelle, Washington-Marion

Wasey Crain, South Beauregard

Brennon Broussard, Sulphur

Jacob Dudley, Sulphur

Tyler Blank, Barbe

Colby Oliver, Kinder

*Alternates: Cameron Single (South Beauregard); Jakoeby Sonnier (Sulphur)





Defensive Line

Myles Simien, Sam Houston

Darion Mitchell, Barbe

Kyron Bilbo, LaGrange

Kevin Victorian, LaGrange

Orlando Ramirez, Iowa

Mike Mayes, Iowa

*Alternates: Terek Warren (Washington-Marion), Andrew Anderson (Sulphur)





Linebacker

Mark Johnston, St. Louis

Marshall Larocque, South Beauregard

Braylon Victor, Iowa

Dontay Hargrove, Pickering

Garrick Gray, Welsh

Kyron Gallien, Washington Marion

*Alternates: Tyler LaBove (South Cameron)



Defensive Back

Cory McCoy, Leesville

Jacobi Taylor, Washington Marion

Vincent Wilson, LaGrange

Keenan Fontenot, Hamilton Christian

Daniel Eaglin, Westlake

Samuel Whatley, DeQuincy

*Alternates: Terrance Holmes (Oakdale); Travon Williams (Kinder)



Punter

Kendrick LeJeune, Jennings

* There may be players that for various reasons can't play, so alternates have been chosen at each position

