I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game announced

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced a new high school football all-star game called the I-10 Bowl. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Jennings.

The inaugural game will be played at Sulphur High School on Saturday, December 17, at 2 P.M. The host site will rotate between Lafayette and Lake Charles each year. Freddie Harrison of Washington Marion High School is coordinating the Lake Charles team.

Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there. Over 70 players names were submitted for the roster.

Barbe led the way with five players on the active roster, followed closely by Iowa, LaGrange and Sulphur with four. South Beauregard and Washington-Marion each have three players in the game, while DeQuincy and Kinder have a pair of players active.
 

Lake Charles' I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters

Quarterback

Gavin Nettles, Barbe

Byron Walker, Sulphur

Will Smith, DeQuincy
 

Running Back

J'Cobi Skinner, Sulphur 

Kirkland Banks, Barbe 

Travis Etienne, Jennings 

Taylor Johnson, Kinder

*Alternates: Joseph Figueroa (Iowa); Kaleb Buck (DeQuincy)


Wide Receiver

Nate Briscoe, Barbe

Devin Jack, LaGrange

Tylin Warden, South Beauregard 

Andre Sam, Iowa 

*Alternates: Terrance Holmes (Oakdale)


Offensive Line

Aaren LeMelle, Washington-Marion 

Wasey Crain, South Beauregard

Brennon Broussard, Sulphur 

Jacob Dudley, Sulphur 

Tyler Blank, Barbe 

Colby Oliver, Kinder 

*Alternates: Cameron Single (South Beauregard); Jakoeby Sonnier (Sulphur)


Defensive Line

Myles Simien, Sam Houston 

Darion Mitchell, Barbe 

Kyron Bilbo, LaGrange 

Kevin Victorian, LaGrange 

Orlando Ramirez, Iowa 

Mike Mayes, Iowa

*Alternates: Terek Warren (Washington-Marion), Andrew Anderson (Sulphur)


Linebacker

Mark Johnston, St. Louis 

Marshall Larocque, South Beauregard

Braylon Victor, Iowa 

Dontay Hargrove, Pickering

Garrick Gray, Welsh

Kyron Gallien, Washington Marion

*Alternates: Tyler LaBove (South Cameron)
 

Defensive Back

Cory McCoy, Leesville 

Jacobi Taylor, Washington Marion 

Vincent Wilson, LaGrange 

Keenan Fontenot, Hamilton Christian 

Daniel Eaglin, Westlake

Samuel Whatley, DeQuincy 

*Alternates: Terrance Holmes (Oakdale); Travon Williams (Kinder)
 

Punter

Kendrick LeJeune, Jennings

* There may be players that for various reasons can't play, so alternates have been chosen at each position

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly