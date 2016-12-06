I-10 Bowl high school all-star football game announced

The Louisiana High School Coaches Association announced a new high school football all-star game called the I-10 Bowl. The game will pit Lafayette area all-stars versus the Lake Charles area all-stars. The Lake Area team grabs players from as far north as Leesville and as far east as Jennings.
The inaugural game will be played at Sulphur High School on Saturday, December 17, at 2 P.M. The host site will rotate between Lafayette and Lake Charles each year. Freddie Harrison of Washington Marion High School is coordinating the Lake Charles team.
Coaches nominated players for the game and the list was dwindled down from there. Over 70 players names were submitted for the roster.
Barbe led the way with five players on the active roster, followed closely by Iowa, LaGrange and Sulphur with four. South Beauregard and Washington-Marion each have three players in the game, while DeQuincy and Kinder have a pair of players active.
Lake Charles' I-10 Bowl All-Star Football Game Rosters
Quarterback
Gavin Nettles, Barbe
Byron Walker, Sulphur
Will Smith, DeQuincy
Running Back
J'Cobi Skinner, Sulphur
Kirkland Banks, Barbe
Travis Etienne, Jennings
Taylor Johnson, Kinder
*Alternates: Joseph Figueroa (Iowa); Kaleb Buck (DeQuincy)
Wide Receiver
Nate Briscoe, Barbe
Devin Jack, LaGrange
Tylin Warden, South Beauregard
Andre Sam, Iowa
*Alternates: Terrance Holmes (Oakdale)
Offensive Line
Aaren LeMelle, Washington-Marion
Wasey Crain, South Beauregard
Brennon Broussard, Sulphur
Jacob Dudley, Sulphur
Tyler Blank, Barbe
Colby Oliver, Kinder
*Alternates: Cameron Single (South Beauregard); Jakoeby Sonnier (Sulphur)
Defensive Line
Myles Simien, Sam Houston
Darion Mitchell, Barbe
Kyron Bilbo, LaGrange
Kevin Victorian, LaGrange
Orlando Ramirez, Iowa
Mike Mayes, Iowa
*Alternates: Terek Warren (Washington-Marion), Andrew Anderson (Sulphur)
Linebacker
Mark Johnston, St. Louis
Marshall Larocque, South Beauregard
Braylon Victor, Iowa
Dontay Hargrove, Pickering
Garrick Gray, Welsh
Kyron Gallien, Washington Marion
*Alternates: Tyler LaBove (South Cameron)
Defensive Back
Cory McCoy, Leesville
Jacobi Taylor, Washington Marion
Vincent Wilson, LaGrange
Keenan Fontenot, Hamilton Christian
Daniel Eaglin, Westlake
Samuel Whatley, DeQuincy
*Alternates: Terrance Holmes (Oakdale); Travon Williams (Kinder)
Punter
Kendrick LeJeune, Jennings
* There may be players that for various reasons can't play, so alternates have been chosen at each position
