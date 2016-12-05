Beltran, Astros finalize $16 million, 1-year contract

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Beltran and the Houston Astros have finalized a $16 million, one-year contract.

Beltran was to be introduced Monday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros have been busy boosting their lineup since missing the playoffs, trading for catcher Brian McCann and adding free-agent outfielder Josh Reddick.

Beltran turns 40 in April. He hit a combined .295 with 29 home runs and 93 RBIs last season for the New York Yankees and Texas. The switch-hitter split his time as a designated hitter and right fielder, playing 151 games.

Beltran is a nine-time All-Star and has hit .323 with 16 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 postseason games. He spent the last half of the 2004 season with the Astros and hit a postseason record-tying eight home runs.

In 19 seasons, Beltran is a career .281 hitter with 421 home runs and 1,536 RBIs with the Royals, Astros, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees and Rangers.

