LCPD: Man found on Dewey Street in critical condition

At approximately 10:24 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a person lying in the roadway, in the 2400 block of Dewey Street, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The man was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained and remains in critical condition, Kraus said.

Kraus asked anyone with information pertaining to this incident, to contact Sgt. Sammy Kingsley with the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

