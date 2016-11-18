Camper containing several cats, dogs, and a iguana, overturns on I-10

No one was injured after a camper - containing five cats, two dogs and an iguana - overturned on I-10 westbound Sunday night, authorities said.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. approximately 3 miles from the Texas state line, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

State Police responded to that crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"The driver lost control of a 2017 Toyota pickup pulling a camper, causing the camper to overturn and partially block the Interstate," Anderson said.

A KPLC viewer said her nephew helped rescue the driver and the pets.

The driver's husband, who is in the U.S. Navy, was following the camper in a separate vehicle, Anderson said.

