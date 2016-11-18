Camper containing several cats, dogs, and a iguana, overturns on I-10

No one was injured after a camper - containing five cats, two dogs and an iguana - overturned on I-10 westbound Sunday night, authorities said.
The accident happened about 6 p.m. approximately 3 miles from the Texas state line, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.
State Police responded to that crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"The driver lost control of a 2017 Toyota pickup pulling a camper, causing the camper to overturn and partially block the Interstate," Anderson said.
A KPLC viewer said her nephew helped rescue the driver and the pets.
The driver's husband, who is in the U.S. Navy, was following the camper in a separate vehicle, Anderson said.
Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.