Sports Person of the Week - Taylor Johnson

From three straight appearances at the Superdome, to being named the most outstanding player in class 2A, Kinder senior running back Taylor Johnson had a career he'll never forget.

"[I remember] the whole experience, my first touchdown and seeing myself on the big screen," said Johnson. "All of that was just a great experience."

Last Friday, Johnson capped off his career with an 186-yard and two touchdowns performance in a crushing 49-42 loss to Sterlington in the state quarterfinals.

"At first the atmosphere was a little more sad about the loss," said Johnson. "But it wasn't too long before everyone started thinking back about how lucky we were to be able to play those games that we have, and what a great season and career we had."

"20 or 30 years down the road we can talk about all the games we've been in the great things that we've done on this field in the state championships, not a lot of people get to say that."

In his three years as starter, Johnson compiled nearly 6,000 yards rushing and leaves Kinder as the school's all-time leading rusher.

"Our offense centered around him. This offense centers around the dive back and that was him the last 3 1/2 years," said Kinder coach Bret Fuselier. "He really did a good job of contributing a lot of success to our offense and what we did."

With the final chapter of his playing career coming to a close, Johnson and the 2017 class left their marks for years to come.

"I want to remember us being a family and working hard and leaving our legacy here," Johnson said.

"Look down the road and you look back at what you accomplished, he was a big reason that this class had the legacy that they did," said Fuselier. "They have a lot to be proud of. He was a heck of a football player."

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.