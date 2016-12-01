Anchor Britney Glaser receives Pinnacle Light of Hope award

KPLC's Sunrise anchor Britney Glaser, who was honored at the Louisiana Angels in Adoption Awards in New Orleans on Wednesday, received the Pinnacle Light of Hope award Thursday at a breakfast at L'Auberge.

Glaser was honored for her work advocating for children in foster care.

The event was sponsored by the Children's Advocacy Center, the Children & Families Action Network, and CASA.

