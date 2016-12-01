Anchor Britney Glaser receives Pinnacle Light of Hope award

After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.
It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.More >>
It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.
Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.More >>
It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...More >>
