Davis scores 41, Pelicans rout short-handed Lakers 105-88

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis had 41 points and 16 rebounds, helping the New Orleans Pelicans dominate the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Tuesday night.

Jrue Holiday scored 22 points in his first start this season and Omer Asik had 10 points and 11 assists while New Orleans snapped a two-game skid.

The Lakers expected to be healthier with forward Julius Randle returning to the lineup following a three-game absence because of a hip injury, but about two minutes into the game, starting shooting guard Nick Young was carried off with a strained right Achilles tendon.

Lou Williams scored 16 points for the Lakers and Randle finished with 12, but Los Angeles was in a 20-point hole by the second quarter.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.