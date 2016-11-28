Several sites taking property tax payments

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have announced ways to pay your 2016 property taxes.

Calcasieu Parish taxpayers may pay their 2016 property taxes online at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website. Payments can be made by using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express credit card. Taxpayers may also view and print their bill from the website.

Also, for those not wanting to pay their taxes online may do so in person at the following locations:.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Office , Magnolia Life Building, 1011 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 100, Lake Charles, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (open through lunch), Monday thru Friday. Payments can be made using cash, check, money order, cashier’s check, Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

CPSO Law Enforcement Center, 1525 Cypress Street, Sulphur, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 - 1 p.m.), Monday thru Friday. Payments can be made using checks, money order or cashier's check. Cash and cards are not accepted at this location.

In addition, the Calcasieu Parish Tax Collector's Office will have a representative to collect your 2016 property taxes at the following locations:

Vinton Law Enforcement Center , 1302 Center Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6.

DeQuincy Law Enforcement Center , 618 East Center Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7.

, 618 East Center Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moss Bluff Law Enforcement Center, 115 Bronco Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8.

Payments at these locations can be made using checks, money order or cashier’s check. Cash and cards are not accepted at these locations.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso, said “We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient for the taxpayers to pay their taxes. If you choose to pay online, there will be no lines to stand in and you will be able to pay your taxes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

For information concerning payment of taxes, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Tax Division at 337-491-3680.

For information concerning assessment, address changes, and homestead, please call the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office at 337-721-3000.

The deadline to make payment for the 2016 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2016. Any payments received after December 31, 2016, will be charged 1% interest per month and are subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.

