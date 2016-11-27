McNeese WBB picks up 100-66 win over LSU-Alexandria

McNeese women’s basketball had five players score in double figures as it concluded its five game home stand here Sunday afternoon with a commanding 100-66 win over LSU-Alexandria.



McNeese hit the century mark for the first time this season and it was the first time since January of 2015 in a 104-101 double overtime win against Incarnate Word that the Cowgirls scored over 100 points.



“We could have easily lost our composure in the third quarter but what we did was pick up our defense and energy,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Kudos to our kids for not getting wrapped up in that and showing a lot of character.”



Senior Amber Donnes led the Cowgirl scoring attack with a season high 19 points as McNeese placed five players in double figure scoring for the third game this season. Donnes was 6 of 8 from the field along with three treys and was perfect from the free throw line, making all four attempts. Donnes was also active on the boards, grabbing eight and dished out five assists.



Sophomore Dede Sheppard ended the game with a career high 17 points and seven rebounds. Sheppard was 6 of 15 from the field. Sheppard also made three 3-pointers.



Freshmen Caitlin Davis and Regan Bolton both chipped in 13 apiece while Jasmyn Carswell added 10 points. Junior Mercedes Rogers led the Cowgirls with 10 rebounds. It’s Rogers’ third straight game recording 10 or more rebounds.



McNeese took the lead early and led by as many as 44 points early in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls opened the game by scoring the first five points off a layup by Davis and a three-pointer by Donnes. The Cowgirls continued to build on its lead and held a double figure lead (23-13) late in the first quarter.



The Cowgirls took a 20-point lead in the second quarter behind the hot shooting of Sheppard. Sheppard nailed a three-pointer then made two free throws midway through the second quarter for a 24-point Cowgirl lead. McNeese held a 41-29 halftime lead.



McNeese exploded for 40 points in the third quarter, the most points scored in a quarter by a Cowgirl team since the format was changed to quarters. The Cowgirl defense held LSU-A to 12 points to lead 81-41. The Cowgirls got 18 of their 40 points from the free throw line as the Cowgirls attempted 22 freebies.



“I was really proud of the kids for fighting through and staying composed in the third quarter when we could have easily folded.”



The Generals did outscore McNeese 25-19 despite the Cowgirls playing their reserves for most of the quarter.



LSU-A placed three players in double figures and was led by Bianca Harvey’s game high 24 points. Lillie Snowden scored 11 and Katie Lemieux chipped in 10.



McNeese ended the game shooting 43.5 percent from the field including 37.9 percent from behind the arc. The Cowgirls shot a season best 82.9 percent from the free throw line, making 29 of 35 attempts.



McNeese will play its first road game of the season at Tulane on Wednesday. That game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m.

