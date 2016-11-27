Ugandan Kids Choir brings message of hope to local ministry

Ten children from Uganda performed at a local church to spread the message of hope and bring awareness to child poverty.

The Ugandan Kids Choir delighted members of the Gateway Church of God with traditional African song and dance.

All ten children have been given hope through Childcare Worldwide's Sponsorship Program and aim to spread that hope to audiences all across the United States.

The choir has performed nationwide at churches, schools, Disneyland, Qwest Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, on King 5 Television's "New Day Northwest," and on the steps of the White House.

The Ugandan Kids Choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been dedicated to empowering children in the developing world since 1981. Through child sponsorship, Childcare Worldwide brings hope to children in need by providing them with an education that will set them up for future employment and break the cycle of poverty in their lives.

Click HERE to sponsor a child.



