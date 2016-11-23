McNeese loses road tilt at Memphis, 104-65

Memphis scored the first 17 points of the game and never looked back as the Tigers dominated McNeese 104-65 here Tuesday night.



Memphis brothers, K.J. and Dedric Lawson combined to score 33 points, pull 20 rebounds and dish out 13 assists as the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season. The pair was two of five Memphis players to score in double-digits.



Dedric Lawson led the way with 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds. He was followed by Craig Randall who netted 18 points, while K.J. Lawson scored 13 and had 10 boards and was three assists away from a triple-double.



The Tigers connected on 58 percent from the field and the third-ranked team in the nation in assists dished out 35 to its 43 made shots.



McNeese (1-3) had four players score in double-figures, led by Jarren Greenwood’s 15 points while Jamaya Burr added 14 with five assists. James Harvey and LaBarrius Hill each scored 11.



The Cowboys made just 38.7 percent of their shots for the game but was near 50 percent in the second half, making 17 of 36. And like most of the season to date, McNeese struggled from the free throw line, making just 12 of 22 freebies.



Memphis held a 47-31 advantage in rebounding but just 14-10 on the offensive glass. But the Tigers dominated the paint on offense, scoring 62 points in the paint.



Memphis put things away in the first five minutes of the game after rolling out to a 17-0 lead before McNeese was able to get on the board, that coming on a free throw by Kalob Ledoux.



The lead grew to 32-10 after a Jake McDowell layup with 8:44 to play in the half then the Cowboys started to chip away behind four free throws and baskets by Jacob Ledoux and James Harvey, the latter being a three-pointer to pull McNeese to within 14 points at 34-20 with 5:35 to play in the half.



Randall came back with a 3 of his own but Harvey answered with his second trey to cut the lead to 14 again at 37-23 with 2:50 to play.



But Memphis scored the final six points of the half to take a 43-24 lead into the half.



The Tigers went back up by 21 after a Dedric Lawson three-pointer with 16:27 to play in the game to make it 53-32 as the Cowboys never cut the deficit under 20 again.



A jumper in the paint by Christian Kessee with 5:56 to play gave Memphis its largest lead of the game at 88-44.



Next up for the Cowboys is a Saturday afternoon contest against LSU-Alexandria.

