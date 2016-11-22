McNeese pulls away from Wiley College in the second half, 72-56

McNeese women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to three games and handed Wiley College its first loss of the season here Tuesday afternoon with a 72-56 win.



McNeese (3-1) didn’t have the shooting touch it had in the previous three games but still managed to pull out the victory. The Cowgirls scored 32 of their 72 points in the paint and scored 26 points off 26 Wiley College turnovers.



Three Cowgirls scored in double figures and were led by Mercedes Rogers for the second straight game. For the second straight game Rogers recorded a double double off 15 points and 10 rebounds. Victoria Rachal and Dede Sheppard chipped in 12 points apiece. The 12 points by Sheppard is her career high. Frederica Haywood led the Cowgirls in rebounds with 13, picking up six on the offensive end and seven on defense.



McNeese held a 33-27 halftime lead after shooting 30.6 percent (11-36) from the field and 16.7 percent (2-12) from three-point range.



After the game was tied early in the first quarter, McNeese took the lead for good on a Rogers trey and the Cowgirls never looked back. The Cowgirls held as much as a nine point lead in the first quarter and as much as 20 points with 6:20 left in the game.



McNeese ended the game shooting 31.9 percent from the field, 22.7 from three-point range and 60.5 from the free throw line. The Cowgirls had 14 turnovers, it’s lowest of the season and out rebounded the Wildcats 53-49.



Wiley (5-1) had two players score in double digits. Alexis Bernstine led all players with 17 points and also tied Anika Nottingham for a team high seven rebounds. Sheleyeiyah Nealey scored 10 points.



McNeese will take short Thanksgiving break and will return home Sunday to conclude its five game home stand in a 2 p.m. contest against LSU-Alexandria.

