Want to eat out on Thanksgiving?

Do you want a hearty Thanksgiving meal but you don't want to cook? No worries. Several area restaurants will do the cooking -and cleanup - for you.

Cracker Barrel located on 1100 Pintail Street, Sulphur, is open from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information, call 337-626-9500

IHOP located on 2601 Admiral King Street, Lake Charles, is open 24 hours. For information, call 337-474-4644.

Isle of Capri Casino: Farmer's Pick Buffet located on 100 Westlake Avenue, Westlake, is open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For more information, call 337-226-2054.

L’Auberge Casino Resort: Le Beaucoup Buffet located on 777 Avenue L'Auberge, Lake Charles, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. For more information, call 337-395-7777.

Golden Nugget: The Buffett located on 2550 Golden Nugget Boulevard, Lake Charles, is open from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information, call 337-508-7777.

Pitt Grill located on 606 West Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles is open 24 hours. For more information, call 337-564-6724.

Ryan's located on 4051 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, is open from 10:45 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 337-477-2107.

Blue Dog Cafe located on 609 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, is open from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information, call 337-491-8880.

Do you know a restaurant serving Thanksgiving meals that is not on this list? Email the information to news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.