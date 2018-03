3901 Ryan Street

Lake Charles

337-474-6065

Welcome to Southern Spice!

A local favorite for home style Cajun classics. Breakfast, lunch & dinner, plus beer & wine. Southern Spice Restaurant and Grill has been serving the Lake Charles area home-style southern and Cajun cooking since 1997. We continue to strive to bring you the best, home cooked food and a friendly, family oriented atmosphere.

Our Menu Includes:

Soups and salads

Gumbo and poboys

Burgers and sandwiches

Seafood baskets

Stuffed soups

Cajun favorites

Low carb specials

Visit us online