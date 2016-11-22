WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Holiday Home Tour

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The state has lifted its burn ban that covered most of Southwest Louisiana. Burn bans remain in Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes.

Those living in Acadian Acres Mobile Home Park are upset - again. This time, the new park owners are telling residents they only have days to pack up and move.

Plus, The Lake Charles Symphony and The Foundation at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital have teamed up to host a Holiday Home Tour to benefit the symphony's educational outreach program. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will have a live sneak peek ahead of this Sunday's event.

And a tradition that began in 1940 continues next month at McNeese State University. The Lake Charles Messiah Chorus and Orchestra will celebrate the holiday season with its 76th performance of George Frideric Handel's "Messiah."

In weather, Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will increase with time during the day but rain does not look likely during the day so rain chances will not be included in the forecast. However, we may see some rain and possibly thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front moves through our area. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember, if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.