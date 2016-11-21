McNeese reflects on 6-5 finish

It was a season characterized by trials and tribulations.

"Personally I need some rest, I've been through a lot of stuff this year," head coach Lance Guidry admitted. "You know from the get-go we had a death of a former player and that was really hard for me and hard for a lot of these players. It was just a lot of ups and downs, but I thought we hung tough."

Preseason polls had the Cowboys ranked as high as 11th in the FCS to start the season. However, the finish was an unsatisfying 6-5 record heading into a long off-season.

"Challenge them in the off-season that (6-5) isn't good enough at McNeese," said Guidry. "Just having a winning season is not our goals. Sometimes you have to go through a lot of challenges and go through a lot of test and hopefully it pays off in the end."

"You know we have a lot of work to do," said wide receiver Darious Crawley. "This year didn't go as planned. This off-season we're going to be looking forward for that."

The turning point was two crushing losses to Stephen F. Austin and Southeastern Louisiana. A late 4th quarter interception from James Tabary prompted a game winning touchdown to the Lumberjacks. Then came the Southeastern hail marry pass that tipped off Jermine Antoine's hands and right into Brandon Ackers arms for a last second 82-yard game winning touchdown, ultimately wiping out any hopes of a post-season bid.

"That kind of hurt us but that didn't bring us down because we still had that mind set to go out every game and play our hearts out," said Crawley.

"Remember but forget, short term memory," said junior defensive back Jermaine Antoine. "That's really what it is. You want to remember what it feels like to lose but you don't want to be a loser."

With a defensive secondary that took it's fair share of bumps and bruises in 2016, Guidry believes the experience will pay dividends into the off-season.

"Defensively I think we could be as good as we were a couple of years ago now that the safeties have some experience underneath them," Guidry said. "We lose one corner, we lose a defense of tackle but defense ought to be hitting on all cylinders next year."

Then there was James Tabary.

The transfer quarterback from Arkansas State proved his ability to be a precise and accurate passer for the years to come.

Tabary finished the season 33 yards shy of setting a new McNeese single season passing record. He compiled over 3,000 yards in his debut season becoming only the second player in school history to reach that milestone.

"Not what I expected at all when I first came here," said quarterback James Tabary. "You know I thought it was just going to be FCS football, but this is big time football. I think most of these teams could beat Sun Belt teams where I came from."

This off-season McNeese will address an area of concern -- a green offensive line which sputtered through out the year.

"We have a couple kids in place that will step up, but we need to go out and get some experienced guys because I really think we can be dynamic offensively," said Guidry. "We can be as good as we've ever been here with the quarterback having the year he had. I'm really excited offensively."

