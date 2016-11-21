3539 Ryan Street
Lake Charles
337-602-6070
Welcome to LA STAR!
Come visit LA STAR Buffet, Sushi, Hibachi Grill and Chinese Food for good food, great prices, and a brand-new location! You'll have a huge selection to choose from. We serve large portions of delicious meals.
Our Menu Includes:
Sushi - a large variety of sushi to choose from, and we do our best to honor special orders
Hibachi Grill - delectable hibachi meals for you to choose from
