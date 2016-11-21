3539 Ryan Street

Lake Charles

337-602-6070

Welcome to LA STAR!

Come visit LA STAR Buffet, Sushi, Hibachi Grill and Chinese Food for good food, great prices, and a brand-new location! You'll have a huge selection to choose from. We serve large portions of delicious meals.

Our Menu Includes:

Chinese Buffet Line - includes chicken nuggets, french fries, cheese sticks, and small biscuits for your children

Sushi - a large variety of sushi to choose from, and we do our best to honor special orders

Hibachi Grill - delectable hibachi meals for you to choose from

Visit us online