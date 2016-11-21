McNeese visits unbeaten Memphis on ESPN3 Tuesday

Fresh off a nice performance in a 96-73 win over Southern-New Orleans, the McNeese Cowboys will be taking on its second big-time college basketball team of the season when they visit Memphis.



Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at the FedEx Forum. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3.



The Cowboys (1-2) posted the kind of game against SUNO head coach Dave Simmons has been waiting to see, shooting over 50-percent from the field, out-rebounding their opponent, and multiple players in double-figures.



Now will come another huge challenge against the Tigers (3-0) who are coached by Tubby Smith.



"They're a very good and physical basketball team," said head coach Dave Simmons. "They have two brothers (Dedric and K.J. Lawson) who are very talented. Memphis is a hot bed for basketball and they have a lot of great talent. The question is can we play like we did against SUNO against Memphis, play as hard.



"We're going to go up there and go toe-to-toe. That's the way we're built to play. That's the way we need to play. We're not going up there just to take a bus ride and pick up a check. We're going up there to win a basketball game."



McNeese had four players score in double-digits against SUNO, led by Kaleb Ledoux's 15 points while Jarren Greenwood and AJ Brown each scored 13 and Stephen Ugochukwu with 12 and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.



For the season, Jamaya Burr, who had eight assists and nine points vs. SUNO, leads the team in scoring with 14.3 ppg while Ledoux follows with a 14.0 mark.



The Tigers are led in scoring by the two Lawson brothers – Dedric with 21 points per game while K.J. is averaging 16.7. As a team, Memphis is scoring 87 points a game and has posted wins over UT-Rio Grande Valley, Milwaukee and Savannah State.



Tuesday's game will be the third meeting in the series with Memphis who won the previous two back in the mid-1960s.