Franklin named SLC, LSWA Defensive Player of the Week

McNeese freshman defensive end Kendal Franklin has been named this week's Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Cowboys' 41-10 win over Lamar on Saturday in the 2016 season finale.



For his play, Franklin was also named honorable mention for STATS National Defensive Player of the Week.



The transfer from Arizona and native of New Orleans led the Cowboys with two sacks and four tackles for a loss on Saturday and finished with eight tackles in the game, seven of those solos.



He was a major factor in the Cowboys' defense keeping Lamar's offense out of the endzone until the fourth quarter and holding the Cardinals to just 229 total offensive yards with just 34 of those in the running game.



Franklin ended the season with 21 total tackles, ranked third on the team with four sacks and third with seven tackles for a loss. He played in all 11 games.