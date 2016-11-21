Women's basketball hosts Wiley College Tuesday

McNeese women’s basketball team returns to Burton Coliseum Tuesday to host Wiley College before breaking for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

McNeese (2-1) has won its last two games and are coming off an 88-47 win over Louisiana College last Thursday. McNeese enters the game averaging 84.0 ppg. and are shooting 43.1 percent from the field including a 43.8 three-point field goal percent.

Four Cowgirls are currently averaging in double figures. Senior Victoria Rachal leads the team with 18.3 ppg while junior Mercedes Rogers is averaging a double-double with 12.0 ppg. and 10.3 rpg. Rogers is coming off a career high 19 points against Louisiana College. Also averaging in double figures is freshmen Caitlin Davis and Regan Bolton who are both averaging 10.0 ppg. Junior Frederica Haywood, who moved into the Top 10 in McNeese career rebounds last game, leads the Cowgirls with 11.0 rpg. Haywood currently ranks 6th in the nation in offensive rebounds, grabbing 6.0 per contest.

Wiley College (5-0) is coming off a 57-51 win over Sam Houston State last Saturday. The Wildcats are led in scoring by Alexis Bernstine’s 12.4 ppg. and 7.0 rpg. Malachi McQueen is averaging 9.4 ppg. and 6.0 rpg.

Other wins for the Wildcats have been two wins over Rust College, Southwestern Assemblies of God and Texas Wesleyan.