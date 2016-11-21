34-year-old Westlake man accused of armed robbery - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

34-year-old Westlake man accused of armed robbery

By KPLC Digital Staff
Jose Lomeli (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Jose Lomeli (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A 34-year-old Westlake man is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and knife and stealing her car at a parking lot in Lake Charles, authorities said.

At approximately 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Lake Charles police responded to an armed robbery at a parking lot adjacent to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. As the victim was exiting the vehicle, the suspect approached the victim and demanded her purse and vehicle. When the victim refused to relinquish control of her property, the suspect first threatened that he had a handgun and then produced a knife. The victim still refused to cooperate so the suspect snatched the keys from her hand and stole her vehicle. The suspect was last seen driving the victim's vehicle north on 3rd Avenue from Oak Park Boulevard.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Lake Charles Police Department was advised that the stolen vehicle had been recovered in DeSoto Parish following a high-speed pursuit that ended when spike strips were deployed, Kraus said. The suspect, Jose Lomeli, was arrested and booked into the Desoto Parish Jail for various charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Lomeli was positively identified as the suspect in the armed robbery and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Kraus said. His $250,000 bond was set by Judge Guy Bradberry,

Kraus asks anyone with any additional information regarding this offense to call Detective Dustin Gaudet with the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311.

