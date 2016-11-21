LCPD: Suspect sought in Booker Street shooting incident

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place on 210 North Booker Street Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

Lake Charles Police Department spokesman Mark Kraus said officers found a man sitting on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim told officers that he was involved in an argument with another person over a video game. The argument escalated and the suspect produced a pistol and shot the victim in the leg. The victim was uncooperative with the investigation and refused to provide information on known suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

