WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Campout for a Cause

Good Morning. John Bridges and Jillian Corder here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

An area youth group braved the cold in an attempt to understand what it's like to be homeless. Water's Edge is also accepting donations for its food pantry this holiday season.

Police in two states are looking for gunmen in the ambush shootings of two police officers on Sunday. Authorities say in San Antonio, Texas, a police detective was killed while writing a ticket in his squad car.

KYKZ-96 is kicking off it's annual "Campout for a Cause" at Ashley Furniture on Highway 14 this morning to collect food donations. We will join KYKZ-96's Chad Austin tell us how this is ensuring hot meals this Thanksgiving holiday at Abraham's Tent. 

Plus, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony today for the newly renovated Beauregard Parish Gothic Jail. The jail is on the National Register of Historic Places.

And in today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

In weather, Monday will be warmer with southerly winds returning a high pressure moves to the east of our area. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s but the humidity should remain low enough so that it will feel comfortable. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.' 

  Southwest Louisiana Corrections Report: March, 26, 2018

    Monday, March 26 2018
    Eric Cortez Sandifer, 23, Lake Charles: Theft. Bond: $10,000 Ashley Lynette Cormier, 26, Lake Charles: Battery, possession of synthetic marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.  Eric Dushon Lambert, 39, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, battery, child endangerment.  Reynaldo Modesto Cavazos, 25, Lake Charles: Monetary intrumental abuse.  Joshua Levi, 36, California: Parole violation.  Shane Lee Fontenot, 39, Sulphur: Theft, simple burglary, unauthorized use of a movable.
  Southwest Louisiana Correction Report: Mar. 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018
    Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 25, Lake Charles: Battery, child endangerment. Bond: $2,500 Jerry Eugene Bullock, 47, Westlake: Illegal possession of stolen things.  James Richard Hays III, 41, Vinton: Battery, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass. Bond: $12,500 Chris Glenn Clack, 55, Sulphur: Four counts of unauthorized use of access card as theft. Bond: $7,500 James Jonothan Charles, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.  Paul Gwendolyn Fontenot, 57, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable.
  Child safety and well-being workshops in Lake Charles

    Monday, March 26 2018
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.
    The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being.

