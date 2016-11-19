McNeese rolls Lamar to secure 12th straight winning season

McNeese took care of business once again in "The Hole" defeating rival Lamar 41-10 in the Battle of the Border. The win secures a 12th straight winning season for the Cowboys, a streak that dates back to 2004.
The Pokes ran the ball effectively for the second straight game, tallying 158 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Freshman Justin Pratt led the way with 47.
James Tabary, who entered the game 268 yards shy of the McNeese single-season passing record fell just 33 yards short despite having 235 yards early in the fourth quarter. Tabary scored a pair of touchdowns, a passing score to Darious Crawley and a rushing touchdown in the fourth.
Full stats here.
